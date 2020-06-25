Joseph C. Piper
Joseph C. Piper

Urbandale - Joseph C. Piper (89) of Naples, Florida, and Urbandale, Iowa, passed away on June 15, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, a memorial service and private burial at Chariton Cemetery in Chariton, Iowa, is pending.

Joe was born January 14, 1931, in Chariton, Iowa. He was graduated from high school in Corydon, Iowa. In 1954, he graduated from Drake University with a law degree, passing the Iowa bar that same year. He served as a first lieutenant JAG officer in the U.S. Air Force for 3 years. On October 2, 1956, Joe married Lynn Graham in Wichita, Kansas.

Joe was a founding member and served as president of the insurance consulting firm, Riepe, Buchanan, and Piper -which merged with Marsh & McLennan Companies in 1973. After the merger, Joe served as a managing director of several Marsh & McLennan companies, including William Mercer, Marsh & McLennan Group Associates, Seabury and Smith and Marsh & McLennan Inc.

Shortly after retiring in 1990, Joe suffered a major heart attack and stroke, prompting Joe and his wife, Lynn, to move to the warmer climate of Naples, Florida. They still returned to Iowa each summer, spending time in the Des Moines-area with friends and family.

Joe was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed piloting both powered aircrafts and sail planes (air gliders). He was a serious Hawkeye football fan and never missed a game. He was a member of North Naples United Methodist Church, Royal Poinciana Golf and Country Club, the Naples Yacht Club, the Des Moines Golf and Country Club and the Embassy Club.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents William H. and Anna Laura (nee Copeland) Piper of Corydon, Iowa; his siblings, William (Bill) Piper and Patricia Baker; his wife of 59 years, Lynn Piper; his daughter, Anne Catherine Piper (Annie) of Woodward, Iowa; and his son, Dr. Jeffery Piper of Rutland, Vermont. Joe is survived his son Joe and his wife, Holly, of Walsenburg, Colorado; son Dr. James Piper and his wife, JoAnn, and their children, Greg, Christopher and Abigail of Great Falls, Virginia; and his son Dr. John Piper and his wife, Susan, and their children, Grace, Joe and John of Des Moines, Iowa.




Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 21, 2020
I was sorry to read about Joe's death. He was a special person. As some of you may recall he asked me to conduct his funeral which I agreed, if I was able to do so. I met with some of the family in discussing his life. I sent him a letter about a month ago indicating I was retiring again from all ministry and thanked him for asking me to conduct his funeral. I am sorry his death came at a difficult time for family to be with him. You have my sympathy, you lost a wonder father, grandfather, father-in-law.
Pastor Lucy Elrick
Friend
