Joseph Capper Breeden
Naples, FL
Joseph Capper Breeden a lifelong resident of Naples passed on in the early hours of April 10, 2019.
Cap was born in Falls Church, VA on October 25, 1947 to Jack Breeden and Shirley Gibson Breeden. The family moved to Naples in 1950.
He attended school in Naples and graduated from Naples High School in 1966 where he played football and American Legion baseball. He attended Edison Community College in Ft. Myers and Georgia Southern College in Statesboro, GA excelling in baseball at both institutions.
Cap retired from Collier County Government after more than 20 years of service in the Transportation Department.
He is survived by his son Todd Caudill of Athens, GA, niece Tate Baker of Naples and extended family in Florida and Virginia. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Karah 'Doo' Breeden.
Cap was a big man with a huge heart. His passing leaves a void in many lives. Friends of Cap are invited to a
remembrance at the Naples Depot on Monday May 6th from 5:00 to 7:00.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 3 to May 5, 2019