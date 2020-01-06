|
Joseph Dominic LoPresti
Naples - Joseph Dominic LoPresti of Naples FL passed away peacefully after a long illness at Moorings Park retirement community on December 23, 2019 at the age of 89. Joseph (Joe), the son of Mary (Parisi) and Gasparino LoPresti, was born on September 3, 1930 in Cambridge, MA. Joe was a former resident of Arlington and Belmont, MA before retiring to Plymouth, MA and Naples, Fl.
Joe got his undergraduate and master's degree in music education from the New England Conservatory of Music and a doctorate in education from Boston College. He had a long successful career in public education and had a true passion working with students and teachers. After a number of years in music education at Boston College, Franklin, MA, and Natick, MA, Joe transitioned to school administration as an Assistant Superintendent of Public Schools in Waltham, MA before becoming the Superintendent of Schools in Sudbury, MA. After retiring from education, he embarked on a second career as a financial advisor with Shearson Lehman in Boston, MA.
Throughout his long retirement, Joe enjoyed playing golf in both Plymouth and Naples at various local country clubs. He was also a frequent traveler particularly to Italy and California to visit family. He took pleasure in spending time with friends. Retirement also allowed Joe to continue his lifelong passion for music and to take up painting. His works were much appreciated by family and friends. In his later years became an active member of the Knights of Columbus at St. William Church.
Joseph leaves behind his loving wife of 66 years, Rose of Naples, FL. His son Joseph LoPresti and his wife Marilena of Bordighera, Italy and Stephen LoPresti and his wife Jacqueline of Moraga, CA and his grandsons Nicholas and Matthew LoPresti of Moraga, CA. Joe is preceded in death by his brother Frank LoPresti.
A funeral mass will be held at St William Catholic Church 750 Seagate Dr. Naples, FL on January 14, 2020 at 10:00 am, a reception will follow the mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to the New England Conservatory of Music 290 Huntington Ave Boston, MA 02115 NECMusic.edu or the .
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020