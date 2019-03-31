Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
8210 Cypress Lake Drive
Ft. Myers, FL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
8210 Cypress Lake Drive
Ft. Myers, FL
Joseph Edward Heller


1935 - 2019
Joseph Edward Heller Obituary
Joseph Edward Heller

Estero, FL

Joseph Edward Heller, 83, of Estero, FL, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. Formerly of Marcellus, NY, he had been an Estero resident for the last fifteen years. He was born March 6, 1935 in Amsterdam, NY, the son of Joseph R. and Margaret (nee Finnan) Heller.

Joe attended Syracuse

University to pursue a degree in accounting where he met Betty, his soon to be-wife. Marrying in 1962, they were life partners for 60 years. He graduated from the University of Bridgeport, CT. Joe joined the U.S. Navy Reserves while in college and then went on to work as an Accountant in New York for over 30 years. Joe was an avid golfer, gardener, and crossword puzzler. To know Joe was to know a witty, funny, caring person. Later in life Joe discovered his love for Bocce and became captain of his local Bocce team.

Mr. Heller was survived by his beloved wife, Betty Rita (nee Solomos) Heller who passed away on March 27, 2019. He is also survived by his brother, Richard J. (Judith) Heller of Niskayuna, NY; his sister-in-law, Athena K. Fisk of Ft. Myers, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass for Mr. and Mrs. Heller will be celebrated Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 8210 Cypress Lake Drive, Ft. Myers, FL 33919. Visitation for family and friends will take place at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial at Ft. Myers Memorial Gardens will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the

Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019
