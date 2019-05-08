|
|
Joseph F. Paluch
Naples, FL
Joseph F. Paluch, 88, of Naples,
Florida, passed peacefully in his sleep on April 30, 2019. Joseph is survived by his
loving wife of 15 years, Rosalie, his devoted daughters, Grace (Steve) Lawson, and Ann Marie (Steven) Coon, stepchildren, Michael (Patty) Artino, Marilyn Graffy, Nicky Artino, many grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and
nephews. Joseph was predeceased by his first wife of 48 years, Dorothy, and his son William, parents and 12 brothers and sisters.
A mass of celebration of his life will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 and 11:00 am.
