Joseph F. Vosmik
Naples - Joseph F. Vosmik passed away at his home in Naples, Florida. He was born in Chicago and spent his formative years in Niles, Mt. Prospect, and Barrington, IL. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen (nee Zachia), of 58 years , his 3 children, Kim Kohls (Mike), Cheri Husar (John), and Joseph "Jay" Vosmik (Kelly), his sister, Judy Ryan, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Karen and Joe were married in Morton Grove in 1961. Joe attended Milwaukee School of Engineering where he obtained his degree in engineering and began his career as a contractor in the HVAC business. He eventually owned and operated Climate Services. He was a trustee of the Naples chapter of the Elks . He spent his leisure time golfing, fishing, making homemade sauerkraut, and watching repeat episodes of Bonanza. In recent years, Joe and Karen spent their summers in their RV travelling the United States with their friends. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 5th at St. Finbarr, 13520 Tamiami Trail East, Naples. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's name to the Foundation for Fighting Blindness at www.fightingblindness.org. A tribute to Joseph may be offered online on the Fuller Funeral Home tribute page.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.