Joseph F. Vosmik
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph F. Vosmik

Naples - Joseph F. Vosmik passed away at his home in Naples, Florida. He was born in Chicago and spent his formative years in Niles, Mt. Prospect, and Barrington, IL. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen (nee Zachia), of 58 years , his 3 children, Kim Kohls (Mike), Cheri Husar (John), and Joseph "Jay" Vosmik (Kelly), his sister, Judy Ryan, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Karen and Joe were married in Morton Grove in 1961. Joe attended Milwaukee School of Engineering where he obtained his degree in engineering and began his career as a contractor in the HVAC business. He eventually owned and operated Climate Services. He was a trustee of the Naples chapter of the Elks . He spent his leisure time golfing, fishing, making homemade sauerkraut, and watching repeat episodes of Bonanza. In recent years, Joe and Karen spent their summers in their RV travelling the United States with their friends. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 5th at St. Finbarr, 13520 Tamiami Trail East, Naples. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's name to the Foundation for Fighting Blindness at www.fightingblindness.org. A tribute to Joseph may be offered online on the Fuller Funeral Home tribute page.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved