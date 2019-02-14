Joseph Feldstein



Naples, FL



Joseph Feldstein passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on February 9th, 2019 in his home in Naples, Florida. He is survived by his



caring sister, 3 loving children and 7



wonderful grandchildren. Joe was born on April 20, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of immigrants Oscar and Minna Feldstein. He graduated from New Utrecht High School with



honors, and was class president and school newspaper editor. He graduated Magna cum Laude in History from Harvard College in 1954, before serving in the US Army during the Korean War era. He then attended Harvard Law School, graduating in 1959, and subsequently passed the New York Bar Exam. His chosen career field was



corporate law, and he served as General Counsel for several global corporations. After a long and rewarding career in New York and New Jersey, he retired to Florida where he enjoyed his hobbies of tennis, history, language, travel and time with his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Sunday, February 17th at the Palm Royale Cemetery, 6780 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations in memory of Joe to one of his most passionate charities: Friends of the Israel Defense Forces or Magen David Adom. For online



condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019