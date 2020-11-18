1/1
Joseph Herrick McDivit
1931 - 2020
Joseph Herrick McDivit

8/27/1931 - 10/10/2020

Born in St. Joseph, MO to Joseph and Virginia (Guy) McDivit, Joe was raised in Chicago with siblings Mary (McDivit) Hess, Michael Peter McDivit, and Virginia Ann McDivit, and had 3 children with Dolores (Matulis) McDivit: Chris (wife Wei), Peter and Molly (husband Craig) Pagenkopf, and 2 stepchildren with Swannie (Jones) McDivit: Kimberly Steininger and Pamela (husband Paul) Landgraf. Grandchildren include: Vivian McDivit; Joe and Sam Pagenkopf; Emma, Kyle and Matthew Landgraf.

Joe's greatest treasures were his beloved family and friends. He loved dancing and singing, travelling, and playing the ukulele. Favorite places: Naples, FL., Hayward, WI, and Wilmington, DE. His warm smile and bright blue eyes were his trademark.

A celebration of his life will be conducted by Zoom in late November. To participate, please contact Molly Pagenkopf at mcdivits@psarep.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Joe's name to your local hospice; and wear a mask and socially distance to reduce transmission of the COVID virus.




Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
