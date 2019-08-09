|
Joseph Laturno
Naples, FL - Joseph Peter LaTurno, 91, died in Naples, FL on December 27, 2017. Born in Mineola, NY. He attended Hempstead High School. In the spring of 1944 (age 18) he enlisted in the Navy. Served on LST 537/755 in the South Pacific until Spring 1946. Between 1946 and 1950 he worked at Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corp, Bethpage, NY. With the outbreak of the Korean War returned to active Duty and was assigned to the USS LSMR -527 as a Radio Operator. Following a 1-year tour he returned to Grumman where he retired after 40 years. For the next 25 or so years he and his wife Doris enjoyed travelling and their lovely home in Lake Grove, NY. They relocated to Florida in July 2016. She survived him. Cremation was entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Their remains will be put to rest at LI National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019