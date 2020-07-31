Joseph Lincoln "Linc" Medeiros
Naples - Joseph Lincoln "Linc" Medeiros of Naples, FL died peacefully in Mattapoisett, MA on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judith Rioux Medeiros, his two devoted daughters, Stephanie (Jay) Wasserman, and Mary Beth (Larry) Burch. three grandchildren, Sarah and Daniel Wasserman and Carly Burch, his sister Jo-Ann (David) Demers, and many nieces and nephews.
His Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 1st, at 10 AM at St. Anthony's Church, Mattapoisett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Southcoast VNA Supportive Care Center, 200 Mill Road, Fairhaven, MA 02719, www.southcoast .org/vna or the American Cancer Society
, 1324 Belmont St. Brockton, MA 02301. Arrangements by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Mattapoisett. For more information and guestbook, please visit www.saunders-dwyer.com
.