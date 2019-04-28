|
|
Joseph Nathanael Thomas
Naples, FL
Joseph Nathanael Thomas (Big Joe, Gentle Giant, AKA Stacks), age 33 of Naples, FL formerly of Fort Wayne, IN. Went home to be with the Lord after unexpectedly passing at home on Monday, April 22, 2019.
Joseph grew very strong in his faith and walk with the Lord over the past two years. He was truly a changed man.
Joseph always made time for other people. Those struggling with life. Just listening, lending an ear with a faithful heart and a gentle Spirit. Always with that big laugh and huge smile. A true friend to all. Joe will be missed by all who knew him. But, he will continue to be that gentle giant as our guardian angel from above.
Joseph was meticulous at whatever he did. He was a gifted carpenter, mechanic, artist, songwriter, and rapper, a man of many talents. He loved football, playing guitar, drawing, music, fishing, and just spending time with his family and friends.
Joseph is survived by his Parents, Timothy and Christina Thomas (Naples); Brother, Justin Thomas (Naples); Fiance, Guyrlaine Adeclat (Naples); Daughter, Jasmine (Naples); Sons, Jeremiah (Naples) and Aiden (Fort Wayne); Grandfather, Don; Uncles, Raymond, Craig, Randy, and Eric; Aunts, Patti, Katrina, Jodi, and Brenda.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Golden Gate Assembly of God, 3899 29th Ave S.W. Naples, Fl 34117 on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019