Joseph Oxx, Jr



Joseph Charles Oxx, Jr, formerly of Kearny, NJ, died peacefully July 18 in Ocala, Florida. He was 82.



Joe was born in Newport RI in 1938, moved to Kearny in 1943, and attended St Stephen's grade school and Seton Hall Prep. He joined the Marine Corp in 1957 and was honorably discharged as a Lance Corporal in 1964. He drove a gasoline truck for Exxon until his retirement in 1993.



In 1969 Joe married Carol Lynn Trabolik of Irvington, NJ, settled in Springfield, and had 2 daughters. After Carol's untimely death in 1983, Joe devoted himself to raising his girls.



As a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan, he suffered many heartbreaks, tempered only and in equal measure by his loathing of the NY Yankees. Joe's tireless pursuit of the perfect beer drove family vacations, backyard barbecues, and an admirable beer can collection.



Jersey winters led Joe to Naples Florida in 1994 where he was a tennis-court staple, long distance cyclist, and Florida Senior Olympics champion race-walker. The friends he made in Naples became like family to him.



In 2017 Joe moved near his daughter Meghan in Ocala, FL, where he loved being "GoGo" full-time for his granddaughters.



Joe's singular spirit will not soon be forgotten by the many family and friends who loved him. He is survived and will forever be missed by Kate & Meg, their husbands Rick Jacobsen & Dustin Magamoll, and granddaughters, Bridey Jo, 12, and Murphy Carolyn, 11.



A Florida celebration of Joe's life will be held as soon as covid-19 allows. He will be buried in New Jersey beside his beloved Carol.









