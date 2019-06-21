Joseph Patrick Kolbert



Naples, Florida - Joseph Patrick Kolbert, 55, of Naples, FL, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 14, 2019. Joe was born in Hammond, Indiana the son of Joseph Kolbert, Jr. and Dorothy Stanzione.



Joe grew up in Hammond and attended the public schools there. He lived in Las Vegas, NV for many years where he worked in the hospitality industry. He was actively involved with St. Matthew's House in Naples where he embraced a strong Christian faith. Joe helped countless people in their recovery from addiction through his involvement at St. Matthews. He worked at Justin's Place for several years mentoring" one day at a time".



Joe is survived by a son, Joseph Raymond Kolbert and his fiancée Callie of Grand Junction, CO; a sister, Linda (Michael) Hazen of Ogden Dunes, IN; brother Rick (Kim) Kolbert; and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at New Hope Ministries, 7675 Davis Blvd., Naples.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Matthews House, www.stmatthewshouse.org.



Published in Naples Daily News on June 21, 2019