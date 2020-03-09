|
Joseph Raymond Bergeron
Naples - Joseph Raymond Bergeron, 90, of Naples, FL and formerly of Meriden, CT passed away at The Arlington of Naples following a brief illness. Ray was born in Meriden, CT on June 11, 1929, the son of the late William and Marie Bergeron. He attended local schools and graduated with a Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Central Connecticut State University. He was employed for a number of years as a teacher at the local high school. He also served in the United States Air Force prior to his becoming an educator. Upon his retirement from teaching Ray moved to Naples, FL with his wife, Grace, to enjoy the sunshine and warm weather. He enjoyed playing tennis, reading and making new friends while in Naples. His spirited conversations and corny jokes will be missed by his many friends and family.
Ray is survived by his wife, Grace; his children, Susan, Bill and Karen, Tom, Peter and Diana and Craig and Chris Bergeron, Janet and Glenn Breedlove and Frank and Aimee Downs. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Sarah, Matt, Finnian and Rowan Kitsos, Jason, Eric, Matthew, Peter, Katelyn and Samantha Bergeron, Nicole Breedlove and Taylor Williams. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Barbara and grandson, Stephen.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel, 2011 Pine Ridge Rd., Naples. For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle, please visit Ray's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020