Services
Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
4735 Tamiami Trail East
Naples , FL 34112
(239) 417-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph O'Leary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Thomas O'Leary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Thomas O'Leary Obituary
Joseph Thomas O'Leary

Naples - Joseph Thomas O'Leary, Senior, 71, of Naples and Boston, beloved husband of the late Marita Bavaro O'Leary, passed away September 27, 2019. Joseph is survived by his children Gina O'Leary (Joseph Martin) and Joseph O'Leary, Jr. and grandchildren Marita and Ethan Martin. Joseph was a proud Vietnam War Marine, loving husband, father, and Papa. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
Download Now