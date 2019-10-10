|
Joseph Thomas O'Leary
Naples - Joseph Thomas O'Leary, Senior, 71, of Naples and Boston, beloved husband of the late Marita Bavaro O'Leary, passed away September 27, 2019. Joseph is survived by his children Gina O'Leary (Joseph Martin) and Joseph O'Leary, Jr. and grandchildren Marita and Ethan Martin. Joseph was a proud Vietnam War Marine, loving husband, father, and Papa. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019