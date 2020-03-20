|
|
Josephine B. Bio
Naples - Josephine Barbara Bio, 98, of Naples, Florida went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020 at her residence. She was formally from Scranton, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her son Robert and wife Elizabeth Bio of Naples, Florida; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Her brother Joseph Tomasaitis of Scranton, Pennsylvania and a niece Mary Connolly. Josephine was preceded in death by her husband Samuel Bio in 1981. A Catholic Prayer Services will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. The Final Committal Service will be held at the Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton, Pennsylvania next to her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the . For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2020