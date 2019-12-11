|
|
Josephine "JoAnn" Paulich
Naples - JoAnn Paulich, 98, peacefully joined Angels in heaven on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of John (deceased) and mother to Jan Jones, Karen (John) Jassy and John Paulich III (Sara). Born Josephine Mihalic in Cleveland, Ohio on October 21, 1921, she was a Slovenian beauty who excelled in secretarial and business skills. Her sparkling blue eyes captured John Paulich's heart and, together, they built a family, a life filled with adventures , and the successful Paulich Specialty Co., specializing in gifts that advertise, trophies and awards. Side by side, they traveled the world but were happiest at home in Mayfield Village, Ohio and Naples, Florida. Josie leaves a legacy of rich history, a twinkly sense of humor and great, happy energy. She remembered everything and told great stories! She loved every single one of us in this big family. She was known to take us aside to tell us that we "were her favorite"….and we loved it. Grandmother to Jil Jones Cooke, J Jones (Jill), Ryan Kelly, John Paulich IV (Danielle), Nate Paulich (Brianna), Megan Kirley (Tim) and Holly Dalton (Jake). GG to Hannah, Tess, Sam, Nick, Josh, Hailey, Sylvia, Jack, Zoe, Thatcher, Isabella, Abby and Johnny V! JoAnn was a true, kind, funny, classy, beautiful matriarch whose presence will always be felt. How lucky we were to have her in our lives.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 pm at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. William Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Naples Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019