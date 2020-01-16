|
|
Josephone Johannes
Albuqueque - Josephine Geronimo Johannes passed into God's hands surrounded by family, and friends in Albuquerque, New Mexico on January 11, 2020. She was 94 years young!
Josephine was born on August 7, 1925. She grew up in Jamaica, NY in the loving, extended-family home of her parents, Madeline and Raphael Geronimo, and her four sisters and one brother and their families.
Josephine graduated from John Adams High School, Queens, NY. After attending Secretarial School, Jo worked in Manhattan until her marriage to Ronald P. Johannes in 1948. Jo and Ron raised five children while living in Levittown, NY; Port Jefferson, NY; and Naples, FL.
Jo was an active member of the St. Charles Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers in Port Jefferson. She was a Librarian's Assistant at Earl L Vandermuellen High School. Jo retired from The Collier County Public Library in Naples, FL. She quickly began volunteering again at consignment shops and St. Williams Church.
Jo enjoyed beaching, dancing, playing tennis, bowling, tea parties, reading, Beanie Baby collecting, traveling, and playing cards. Some of her all-time favorite groups she was a part of were The Gourmet Dinner Group, the Platinum Girls Dance group, and Martini Card Club!
Josephine is survived by her five children: Diane (Tim); Lauren Johannes-Mihalek; Sandra Ellis (Emory); Debra Novak (Tom); and Glenn Johannes (Cindy). In addition, Grandma Jo adored her eleven grandchildren and their spouses; Tim, Emory, Ben, Rebecca, Ryan, Aleah, Keith, Michaela, Alex, John, Michael, Nolan, Dylan, Tyler, Eryn.
Family and friends are welcome at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at St. Williams Catholic Church, 601 Seagate Dr, Naples. She will be laid to rest at Naples Memorial Gardens immediately following.
Memorial donations may be made to Conservancy of Southwest Florida www.conservancy.org or Friends of the Library of Collier County Inc, www.collier-friends.org
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020