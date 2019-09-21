Services
Naples Funeral Home - Naples
3107 Davis Boulevard
Naples, FL 34104
239-775-4255
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:30 PM
2132 Shadowlawn Dr.
Naples, FL
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
The Unitarian Church
478 Main St.
Winchester, MA
Joshua Patrick Meehan

Joshua Patrick Meehan Obituary
Joshua Patrick Meehan

Naples - Joshua Patrick Meehan, 47, of Naples, FL, formerly of Arlington, MA, died unexpectedly Sept. 14. A graduate of Johnson & Wales Culinary Institute, Josh was a talented chef, a competitive bodybuilder, a loyal Patriots fan, a fierce advocate for family and friends and, above all, a devoted father to his 2-year-old daughter, Faith. Along with his daughter, Josh leaves behind his parents, James W. and Patricia Meehan of Merritt Island, FL, his brother Kamm G. Meehan, sister-in-law Cathy and nieces Gabriella and Karla Meehan of Arlington, his sister-in-law Laura Frongillo and his niece and nephew Samantha and Maxwell Meehan of Winchester. He was also the beloved younger brother of the late James W. Meehan Jr. Additionally, Josh is survived by Faith's mother Heather Fahnestock, his faithful dog Charlee and hundreds of friends from Arlington to Naples, each of whom he appreciated more than they probably knew. For his Naples friends and family, there will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony, Monday, Sept. 23 at 5:30pm at 2132 Shadowlawn Dr., Naples, FL 34112. There will also be a Memorial Service for Josh Saturday, Oct. 5, at 3 p.m. at The Unitarian Church, 478 Main St., Winchester, MA.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 21, 2019
