Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Sunoco Gas Station (memorial ride)
27990 S. Tamiami Trail
Bonita Springs, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Asmodeo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Robert Asmodeo


2000 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua Robert Asmodeo Obituary
Joshua Robert Asmodeo

Bonita Springs - Joshua Robert Asmodeo, 19, of Bonita Springs, FL died unexpectedly on Monday, December 2, 2019 as the result of a motorcycle accident. Josh was lifelong resident of Bonita Springs. He was born March 17, 2000 in Fort Myers, FL a son of John and Marcy (Gale) Asmodeo.

Josh was currently working with his parents at their family business, Blind & Drapery Gallery. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and PlayStation gamer but most important to him was his family and friends.

Survivors include his beloved parents, John and Marcy Asmodeo; loving sister and brother-in-law, Marianna and Austin Bevins; brother, John Asmodeo; maternal grandmother, Marion Gale; and adored nieces, Ryleigh and Kathryn Bevins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mario and Anne Marie Asmodeo; and maternal grandfather, David Gale.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. A memorial ride to honor Josh will be held on Sunday, beginning at 10:30 AM at the Sunoco Gas Station, 27990 S. Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL 34134, all are welcome to join. The ride will conclude at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home and a funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -