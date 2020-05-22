|
Joy Ann Corbat Higgins
Naples - Age 85, went to be with the Lord on Sunday evening May 17th surrounded by her loved ones. Joy was born in1934 in Kalamazoo, MI to Francis & Alice Corbat, 4 years later sister Judy (Sterling) completed the family. She will be remembered by her family and friends as "the Kindest Woman in the World". She lived in the moment and whomever was in front of her had her full attention. Joy graduated from Western Michigan University with her Teaching Certification while juggling the care of her ailing mother, working, running the household all the while being courted by Tom. Joy silently and without complaint did what she needed to do...she epitomized her name. Tom won her heart and married shortly after graduation. Their family grew by four; Janet Lynn (Martin), Carol Ann (Vinzant), Thomas Mark, and almost 9 years later along came a surprise Katie Joy (Borduas). Joy & Tom raised their children in MI enjoying many Coachman camping trips then moved to FL in 1976 and enjoyed Naples boating on Tom's Other Joy.
Joy worked with Publix for 22 years as their store trainer, retiring in 1999. Joy trained all new hires and at the top of her training was how to handle the public. Always show kindness because "you never know what is going on in their life and your act of grace could make all the difference in their day". Years after retirement she would see the people she trained, and they would seek her out with a huge smile and a hug…you could see the impact she made. Joy supported her husband throughout their marriage in all his business endeavors: Colonial Motors & Higgins Alarm Company in Kalamazoo MI, then in Naples FL Powell's Audio Tronics & The Record Factory in Central Mall, T-Shirts by Janie, working for a brief time with The Mueller Company then having his own Real Estate Brokerage, Anchor Realty.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents: Alice and Frances Corbat, husband Tom Higgins and grandson Jacob Steel. Joy is survived by her sister Judy Sterling of Naples, and 4 children; Janet Martin of Cashiers NC, Carol (Woody) Vinzant of Lakeland FL, Tom (Eileen) Higgins of Cape May NJ, and Katie (Ted) Borduas of Naples FL. Joy also leaves behind grandchildren: Joy Steel & Jonathan Martin; Donald, Carolyn (Brown) & Daniel Shields; Jessica, Tara, & Taylor Higgins; and Thomas, Kaitlyn & Alexis Borduas. She also has 5 great grandchildren with two more on the way.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to all of Joy's friends for their love and support over the last 3 years and their gratitude to AVOW for their support over the last 4 months. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Joy's memory to AVOW of Naples. Both Joy and Tom's last selfless act of kindness gave of themselves to further the research of Alzheimer's.
Joys family will have a Celebration of Life in 2021 at which time her ashes will join Tom's in the Gulf of Mexico from a Coast Guard Cutter stationed in Ft. Myers, FL.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 22 to May 24, 2020