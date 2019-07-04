|
Joyce Auger Hurley
Bonita Springs - Joyce Auger Hurley, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Naples FL with her family by her side. Joyce was born on Christmas Eve in Minneapolis, MN to Leonore Kremers Auger and Edwin Auger in 1931. She graduated from Holy Angels Academy and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota. She was the Assistant Curator of new exhibits at Walker Art Institute. In 1957, she married Peyton Hurley in Sierra Madrea, CA. In 1961, they moved to Memphis and raised 5 children. She is survived by Nancy Klepper (George) of Germantown, TN, Linda Hurley of Naples, FL, Vicki Hurley of Memphis, Peyton "Bud" (Sherry) Hurley of Germantown, TN, and Lauri Clark (Andy) of Charlotte, NC and 7 grandchildren, Kristen Beal, Katherine Klepper, Jake Hurley, Lauren Hurley, Lilly Clark, Katie Clark, and Julianne Hurley. She was predeceased by her husband Peyton, grandchildren George "Kyle" Klepper IV and Peyton Elizabeth Clark and her beloved dog, Scooby "Poopy" Doo. She will be missed also by her caregivers, Angie Hardesty and Margaret Wilson.
Joyce and Peyton operated a successful construction company, Peyton Hurley Construction, building executive homes in East Memphis and Germantown. They travelled extensively to 5 continents. Upon Peyton's passing in 2004, she moved to Naples. She was an avid reader, history buff, and passionate gardener. Family meant everything to Joyce. She will be remembered for her quick wit and warm heart.
A private service will be held for the family in Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers, Habitat for Humanity, 9080 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL, 34135. Cremation has been entrusted to the Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Tr. N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 4, 2019