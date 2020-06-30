Joyce Dickens-Loffree
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Dickens-Loffree

Naples - Dickens-Loffree, Joyce, passed away June 24, after more than a two decade battle with recurring breast cancer. Born in Sylvester, WV April 21, 1950. Predeceased by parents Larry "Author" and Chrystel Belle (Jack).

Graduated Wilson College, Pa in 1972 with a Bachelor of English degree. Began working as a teacher before embarking on a long career in increasingly responsible insurance roles including a senior position in Safety and Hygiene at Ohio Worker's Compensation. She wound down her working career as office manager of Lancaster OH Senior Center, retiring in 2008 to enjoy travel, quilting and genealogy. She was an active member of the Naples Quilt Guild, noted for her unique quilt labels, researcher and developer of her extensive online family tree. Recently honored to become a member of DAR.

She is survived by loved ones - husband Jim; brother Russ (Carrie) Dickens and their children; sister Holly (Rob) Kirkpatrick and their children; long time dear friend Darla Klein.

Joyce asked that no memorial service be held. Cremation will follow with ashes resting peacefully in the Memory Garden of Moorings Presbyterian Church in Naples FL. In her memory, please consider a donation to cancer research.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved