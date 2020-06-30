Joyce Dickens-Loffree



Naples - Dickens-Loffree, Joyce, passed away June 24, after more than a two decade battle with recurring breast cancer. Born in Sylvester, WV April 21, 1950. Predeceased by parents Larry "Author" and Chrystel Belle (Jack).



Graduated Wilson College, Pa in 1972 with a Bachelor of English degree. Began working as a teacher before embarking on a long career in increasingly responsible insurance roles including a senior position in Safety and Hygiene at Ohio Worker's Compensation. She wound down her working career as office manager of Lancaster OH Senior Center, retiring in 2008 to enjoy travel, quilting and genealogy. She was an active member of the Naples Quilt Guild, noted for her unique quilt labels, researcher and developer of her extensive online family tree. Recently honored to become a member of DAR.



She is survived by loved ones - husband Jim; brother Russ (Carrie) Dickens and their children; sister Holly (Rob) Kirkpatrick and their children; long time dear friend Darla Klein.



Joyce asked that no memorial service be held. Cremation will follow with ashes resting peacefully in the Memory Garden of Moorings Presbyterian Church in Naples FL. In her memory, please consider a donation to cancer research.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store