Joyce Medicus
Naples - 11/1/66 - 8/25/2019 Joyce Elaine Medicus was born and raised in Rowelsburg, West Virginia. Joyce moved to Naples, Florida in 1990 looking to find the enjoyment of Florida Sun, Sand and Beaches. Joyce spent most of her life in Naples working and giving her heart in the field of Home Health Care and in the medical industry as a PSR for Physician Regional, NCH, and Dr. Carlos Portu of Shoreline Physicians Group. Joyce had a large support group of family, friends, patients and fellow medical staff during her 2-year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma which those who her knew her was a large part of her strength. Joyce did enjoy being a grandmother to her 7 grandchildren and was hopeful to beat this to spend more time with them. Joyce is survived by Dave her husband and soulmate of 25 years, 3 children Christopher, Jacqueline, and Sarah plus the grandchildren Allison, Bradley, Dillion, Gage, Xavier, Jacob, and Jonah. Remember Joyce in celebration and that she did beat cancer and is a cancer survivor. You now have peace my beloved Joyce.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019