1/1
Joyce Rogol Feldstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Rogol Feldstein

Naples, Florida - Joyce Rogol Feldstein passed away peacefully on July 7th, 2020 in Naples, Florida at the age of 82. She is survived by her children, Marc, Eliot and Jessica, and her 7 grandchildren, Kayla, Drew, Josh, Korben, Evan, Natalie and Benjamin, all of whom she dearly loved.

Joyce was born on August 9, 1937 in Paterson, NJ, as the only child of Morris and Leona Rogol. She graduated from Eastside High School in 1955 as a National Honor Society Member, and from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1959. In 1961, she received her Master's Degree in Social Work from Columbia University, and began her career as a case worker with the Children's Aid Society in NYC. She set aside her professional career to raise her 3 children, and resided with her family in New Jersey for many years before moving to Naples, Florida when her children went off to college. Her hobbies included a lifetime passion for travel, reading and staying up-to-date on her grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 14th at the Palm Royale Cemetery in Naples.

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations in memory of Joyce to one of her most cherished charities: Conservancy of Southwest Florida or the Jewish National Fund.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved