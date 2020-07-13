Joyce Rogol FeldsteinNaples, Florida - Joyce Rogol Feldstein passed away peacefully on July 7th, 2020 in Naples, Florida at the age of 82. She is survived by her children, Marc, Eliot and Jessica, and her 7 grandchildren, Kayla, Drew, Josh, Korben, Evan, Natalie and Benjamin, all of whom she dearly loved.Joyce was born on August 9, 1937 in Paterson, NJ, as the only child of Morris and Leona Rogol. She graduated from Eastside High School in 1955 as a National Honor Society Member, and from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1959. In 1961, she received her Master's Degree in Social Work from Columbia University, and began her career as a case worker with the Children's Aid Society in NYC. She set aside her professional career to raise her 3 children, and resided with her family in New Jersey for many years before moving to Naples, Florida when her children went off to college. Her hobbies included a lifetime passion for travel, reading and staying up-to-date on her grandchildren.Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 14th at the Palm Royale Cemetery in Naples.In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations in memory of Joyce to one of her most cherished charities: Conservancy of Southwest Florida or the Jewish National Fund.