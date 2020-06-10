September 23, 1939 - June 4, 2020 Judith A. Jarrett, 80, of Bonita Springs, FL, formerly of Knox, IN passed away on Thursday, June 4th, at Holy Cross Hospital, Catholic Hospice in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She was born on September 23, 1939 in Knox, to Hugo and Leora Pawlik. Judy attended Knox High School. She married Warren L. Jarrett of North Judson, who preceded her in death July 17, 2004. She is survived by two daughters, Jackie Jarrett of Bonita Springs, FL and Brenda Akins of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, two sons, Warren L. Jarrett Jr. of Bonita Springs, FL and Tom Jarrett (Sharon) of Lafayette, IN; three granddaughters, Katrina Brin (Paul), Alicia McKeehan (Patrick), and Sarah Akins; 2 great grandchildren; two brothers, Stephen Pawlik (Patricia) and Phillip Pawlik; one sister Carol Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Maxine Shearin. Private family services will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to honor her, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, please visit https://alz.org/
Published in Bonita Banner from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.