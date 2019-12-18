Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church
2425 Rivers Road
Naples, FL
View Map
Judith A. Tirakis


1938 - 2019
Judith A. Tirakis Obituary
Judith A. Tirakis

Naples - Judith Angelina "Judy" Tirakis, 81, of Naples, FL died Monday, December 16, 2019 at North Collier Hospital. Formerly of Hackensack, NJ, she had been a Naples resident for the last 15 years. She was born October 11, 1938 in Bristol, CT a daughter of the late Dante and Ines (Paravella) Follandri.

Judy was a graduate of St. Joseph's College in Hartford, CT where she earned her Bachelors of Chemistry Degree. She was a very active member of St. Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church in Naples.

Mrs. Tirakis is survived by her beloved step children, Alice Patti of Lake Geneva, WI, Mary Anne (Larry) Chaconis Hayter of Port Murray, NJ and Manuel (Lisa) Chaconis of Cape Coral, FL; seven cherished grandchildren, LJ, Kimberly, Christina, Justin, Alexsandra, Rebecca and Hayley; six great grandchildren, Failen, Dylan, Kyla, Eric, Cole and Piper; nieces, Dawn (Steven) Corliss and Tracy Casey; and great nieces and nephews, Chelsea, Sarah, Noah, Lyzah Corliss and Colton Casey.

Her family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 at St. Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2425 Rivers Road, Naples, FL 34120. Burial will follow at Palm Royale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church at the address above.

Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
