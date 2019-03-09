Services
Judith Miller
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Judith Miller began her unique journey on December 22, 1943 on the lower east side of Manhattan, daughter of the late Phillip and Elsie

Gershenbaum, and ended the earthly portion of it in Naples, Florida on March 7, 2019, after a long illness which she had battled with inspiring strength and characteristic optimism. She attended NYC public schools and later earned a bachelor's degree in international business from Rutgers University. She was variously employed in corporate financial departments, and as a NYC/NJ real estate agent. In 1969 she met and married an Italian diplomat and began a life of extensive travel and exposure to many different cultures. Among the various diplomatic postings she experienced were extended stays in Rome, Madrid, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. During the course of her marriage she gave birth to her beloved children, Monica and Steven, and became fluent in 3 languages. The

marriage ended in dissolution. In 1993 she married David Miller, a New York publishing executive. They nurtured and sustained a truly intense and loving relationship until David's death. They had lived in a beautiful home overlooking

Barfield Bay on Marco Island for many years. Judith, Monica, and Steven deeply mourned David's death. He was a former Marine who endured the Corps' Chosin Reservoir march. At the time of her death, Judith made her home in Naples with Richard Kelly, a retired Connecticut attorney. She and Richard shared a long term, committed, and intensely loving relationship. During their time together they also travelled extensively to Europe, Thailand, Singapore, and throughout the US. Judith's children are close to Richard and Richard's children and grandchildren felt a similar closeness to Judith. An avid and accomplished tennis player, who believed that Roger Federer could walk on water, Judith played

competitively for different Marco Island teams, against numerous local Naples clubs. In later years she captained and enjoyed play at the Marco Island Racquet Center. She was a solidly conservative and proud Republican who saw through contemporary political silliness and posturing. She also was a generous supporter of various charities,

especially in aid of disabled veterans, and, additionally, she had volunteered for Guardian ad Litem for children involved in court proceeding in Florida. No doubt she would urge

others to follow her example. Judith sparkled through life and illuminated the world for many of us. She leaves to mourn her passing, Monica and Steven, Richard and his

family, and many others, especially her longtime friends Beverly and Michael Greenberg, Bess Graham, and Enid Spinnel, all of California, and locally, Judy and Veli Lapinoja, and Conzuelo E Lemus. We say goodbye, adios,

arrivederci. A celebration of life for Judith Miller will be held at 1pm, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Hodges-Josberger

Funeral Home on Marco Island. Please visit hodgesjosberger.com to express condolences.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019
