|
|
Judith Ann Brown
Naples, FL
Judith Ann Brown, 76, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 surrounded by her family who loved her very much.
She was born June 25, 1942 in Chicago, IL to the late James and Millie (Amato) Ponte. She was joined in marriage to Donald Brown on April 26, 1975 in Naples, FL.
Education was very important to Judy; she graduated from both Bradley University in Peoria, IL, and Loyola Law School in Chicago, IL. She especially enjoyed teaching and interior design at Brown's Interiors. Judy was accomplished in everything she did, even the smallest of detail was very important to her. Since Judy loved to travel, Don took her all around the world. The one place she always felt at home was in Italy, where she was able to visit again last summer. Don and the family will especially miss her wisdom, no matter the question or issue, Judy always gave her unique perspective and the best advice.
Judy is survived by her devoted husband of 43 short years, Donald; her daughter, Lisa Tremaine of Anderson, IN; her son, Collin Brown of Naples, FL; her granddaughter, Lily Darr of Anderson, IN; sister, Janet Calvin and husband William of LaBelle, FL and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Matthew's House 2001 Airport Rd. S, Naples, FL 34112, or to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Ln, Naples, FL 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019