Judith Ann Wallace
Naples - Former Naples, Florida resident, Judith Ann Wallace or "Judy" as she was affectionately known, peacefully passed from this life Friday evening, May 31, 2019, in Safford, Arizona. Judy was 79.
Judy was born and raised in Ottumwa, Iowa, to parents Willard and Cara Brooks. Her parents and twin brothers, Larry and Lonnie, preceded her in death. In 1959, she married Ralph Wallace and they had two daughters, Leslie and Linda. Judy and Ralph had also lived in Abingdon, Illinois, and then retired in Naples, Florida, until Ralph's death in 2016 when she then moved to Safford, where she resided with her daughter, Linda, and son-in-law, Ronnie.
Judy leaves behind: her daughters, Leslie Thorn and Linda Peru (Ronnie); granddaughters, Stephanie Phillips (Cody), Rachel Santos (Huey) and Lexi Olsen (Mitch); great-grandsons, Landon, Logan and Justin; a great-granddaughter, Ilyanna; her sister-in-law, Carole Zabel (Craig); and many wonderful friends.
Private family services will be conducted at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements and cremation entrusted to Vining Funeral Home Safford, Arizona.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 7, 2019