Judith B. Carpenter
Naples - Judith B Carpenter, of Swampscott, passed away on October 18, 2019 at Bertram House of Swampscott following a long illness. Born in 1934, Judy was the daughter of Evelyn (Blenkhorn) Harris and Clifford Blenkhorn and the stepdaughter of Willard Harris.
Judy was creative and artistic. She enjoyed working with clay, rug hooking, watercolor painting and cake decorating.
Judy devoted herself to volunteer opportunities throughout her life including the New England Aquarium (where she personally fostered a young abandoned harbor seal named Nicky) and Family and Children Services of Greater Lynn where she proudly became its first woman president when the agency celebrated its 100th anniversary.
Judy was happily married for 51 years to William T. Carpenter Jr, who predeceased her in 2004. She and her family were summer residents of Wolfeboro, NH for many decades and she and Bill were winter residents in Naples, FL for several years. They were members of the Tedesco Country Club and Eastern Yacht Club of Marblehead, Kingswood Golf Club in Wolfeboro, and the Naples Country Club in Naples, FL.
Judy is survived by two daughters, Carol Carpenter and Susan Kinniburgh and their partners, Nancy Rice and Bruce Ressler. Judy's son, William T. Carpenter III predeceased her. She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Laurie Carpenter and three grandchildren, Andrew Kinniburgh, Will Carpenter, and Sarah Carpenter. Judy was predeceased by a forth grandchild, Ian Kinniburgh and by her sister, Sally Martin.
Her family will have a private burial service and will announce plans for a celebration of her life at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Family and Children's Service of Greater Lynn in Lynn, MA via www.fcslynn.org or to in Danvers, MA via www.caredimensions.org. To share a memory or online condolences please visit www.eustisandcornellfu neralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019