Judith Ellen Elliott
Bedford, IN
Judith Ellen Turner Elliott, age 87 of Bedford, IN, died on February 5, 2019 from complications of a stroke she suffered last August. The last few weeks were spent at home with her loving family.
Judy was born in Bloomington, IN on February 4, 1932 to Tinza
(Duncan) and Cloyd Owen (C.O.)
Turner. Her siblings were Thomas Alvin Turner, Harriett Ruth (Chuck) Pease and Suzan Jane (Philip) Newton of Columbus, IN. Judy loved to tell stories of growing up on "M" Street in Bedford and of the many friends and fun they had there.
Judy, "Jet", graduated in 1950 from Bedford High School. In 1954 she graduated from Indiana University, Bloomington. While there she was involved with many student organizations. She was a member and president of Delta Delta Delta sorority and continued to gather each summer with her pledge class. Judy was a dedicated IU alumnus and her beloved boat, Stonecutter II, proudly flew the IU flag.
On June 24, 1953, Judy married David Wesly Elliott. They were blessed with four children: Brian David (Robin) Elliott, Laura Diane (Steve) Ford, Jennifer Ellen (Ralph) Morgan and Cynthia Jane Elliott; grandchildren Mason (Emilee) Elliott, Derrick Elliott, Emily Shaw (Jeremy)
Carter, Alan (Trinity Wheeler) Shaw, Joshua Morgan, Jessica
Morgan, Cynthia Morgan (fiancee Griffin Shafer) and Kristen
Morgan; great-grandchildren Zade Carter and Zoey Carter; step-grandchildren Kyle Albright, and Casey (Grant) Bogard, Stephanie Ford (Rob Pittman), Jeanetta (Stewart) Rummell, Jessica (Dusty) Hardwick, Josh Smith; step-great-grandchildren Ember Bogard and Harbor Bogard, John Pittman, Jacob Pittman, Bobbie Pittman, Gabe Hardwick, Arayah Smith, Ahyonna Smith. Judy loved having her family together and always had plenty of supplies on hand for an impromptu supper. Her love and support of her family was dearly loved and will be missed.
Judy was a lifelong member of First Christian Church. There she and Dave helped with CYF and in other areas where needed. Judy's love for the Lord and to love others well was shown in her willingness to open her home and to be generous to everyone with her time and talents.
In 1957, besides having her first baby, Judy and Dave started Elliott Stone Company. Judy's domain was the office, and from there she worked alongside Dave making the company into an industry leader. Her love for the limestone industry was evident to anyone fortunate enough to be on one of her famous quarry tours.
Judy loved Bedford and defined the concept of giving back to her community. You could always find her working on a project or serving on a board. She never stopped striving to help make Bedford a better place to live and raise a family. Currently, she was serving on the Board of Directors of the Bedford Chamber of Commerce. This past summer she was on the Business Panel of the Becky Skillman Leadership Institute. She had served as a board member of Dunn Memorial Hospital, Bedford North Lawrence School Board, Bedford Federal Savings Bank and a member of Psi Iota Xi.
Judy's friends were essential to her, and she enjoyed
gathering with them. Whenever you were with Judy, you could count on great stories and her trademark laugh. She had a gift of making everyone she met, whether she knew them or not, feel important. She always made time to get to know someone and who they were related to. Judy defined hospitality and what it meant to be a gracious lady. Her attention to details made sure an event was done properly, everyone was comfortable and enjoyed themselves.
Judy is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; her sister Jane, sister-in-law Mary Aliano and brother-in-law Joe (Johanna) Elliott and several nieces and nephews.
Please join us in remembering Judy with memories and laughter on Friday, February 8th from 2:00-8:00 PM at the First Christian Church, 1101 15th Street, Bedford, IN. Funeral service will be held at the First Christian Church on Saturday, February 9th at 11:00 AM. She will be buried in Cresthaven Cemetery.
If you wish to make a memorial contribution, please consider the BNL Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 729, Bedford, IN 47421 in memory of Judy Elliott.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019