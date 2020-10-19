1/1
Judith Knotts
Judith Knotts

Lakeland - Judith was born in Minot, North Dakota on July 16, 1938. She passed away on October 10, 2020 in Lakeland, FL. Judith is survived by her husband of 15 years, Gordon Bean. Her sister Gayle preceded her in death. She is survived by her two sisters Arlene Vogelaar, and Karen Scott, and four children, Dawn Hatcher, Steve Lawson (spouse Grace Lawson), David Billy (spouse Heather Billy) of Naples, FL and Shari Beck (spouse Keith Beck) of Lakeland, FL. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

The family will have a celebration of life for her in November.




Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
