|
|
Judith Mae Gorton
Bonita Springs - Judith Gorton of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Thursday morning July 4, 2019. She was born May 26, 1952 in Appleton, WI to the late John and Lois (née Karrow) Jenkel. Judith had been a resident of Bonita Springs for over 35 years, previously residing in her city of birth Appleton WI.
Judith enjoyed working in real estate and spending her free time playing golf, traveling and being around her loved ones.
Judith is survived by her five children, Aaron Martin, Justin Martin, Allison (Kevin) Reardon, Kaelyn Martin and Mylin Martin. She is also survived by two sisters, Jane Rhode and Janet Voss. Judith was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Douglas Martin. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, James E. Gorton, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church 28300 Beaumont Rd., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the at https://www.cancer.org/ or Food for the Poor at https://www.foodforthepoor.org/
To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home and Crematory Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 9, 2019