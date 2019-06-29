|
Judy Ann Wilder, age 56, has gone to see the Lord. She passed Tuesday, June 18th, 2019. Judy was born November 10, 1962 in Greeley, Colorado. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt and nena. Judy was a dedicated homemaker. She loved her family and friends. She was a talented extreme couponer. She loved family get togethers. She was a very outspoken women. She had a heart of gold. Judy's beautiful smile and attitude will be sorely missed by all. Judy is survived by her husband, Christopher Wilder of Ft. Myers, FL; her two sons, Jason Fowler of Lehigh Acres, FL, Michael Fowler of Lehigh Acres, FL; her daughter, Lee Ann Fowler of Ft. Myers, FL; her mother, Sonie Wilson of Hendersonville, NC; her two sisters, Brenda Goodridge and Deanna (Anselmo) Colin; sister-in-law, Alison Wilder; father-in-law, Allen Wilder; step-son, Adam Wilder; step-daughter, Aubrey Wilder; nieces, Angela, Melissa and Carolina; nephews, Jerry, Travis, Daniel, Jon and Levi; her grandkids, Allysia, Hailey, Brianna, Corey, Dominic and Eli and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Brandon Fowler; her two sisters, Betsy Stallkamp and Barbara Dyer; her aunt, Pat Warble; her mother-in-law, Jackie Wilder A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 30th 2019 at 1 PM at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Road 82, Ft Myers, FL 33913. For information call, 239-334-4880.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 29, 2019