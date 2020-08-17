Judy Novello

Judy NovelloNaples - Judy became an angel of God, passing on August 15, 2020 after a two year battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband Dominic Novello, sister Nancy Herbinger and brother-in-law Ron Herbinger of Las Vegas, Nev., brother Dan Branham of Louisville, KY., sister Glenda Taylor of Naples, FL., nieces Rhonda Goff and Laurie Whitsett of Naples, FL. Judy is pre-deceased by mother Vivian Branham and father William Branham.Judy was born on June 4, 1966 and grew up in Hialeah, FL. She moved to Naples in the early 1970's and worked in real estate for many years. She also was a flight attendant working for Delta Air Lines and American Eagle Airlines.Judy loved the waters of the Gulf of Mexico where she was an avid boater and fisherman. She enjoyed walks on the beach, sunsets and sunny days. Judy loved to cruise, gardening and absolutely adored her dog "Coco". She loved life. Her friendly smile and kind heart made her many friends. She will be sadly missed by all.A celebration of life will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens in Naples, FL, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL