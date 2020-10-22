1/1
Juergen Franz Mross
Juergen Franz Mross

Sewickley, PA - Juergen Franz Mross, of Sewickley, Pennsylvania and Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully with his wife and his sons by his side.

Juergen was born in July 1951 in Peine, Germany to parents Johann and Irmgard Mross, both deceased. He is survived by his wife Lori Ann and his sons Daniel (Eliza), Robert, Nicholas (Ashley), Maximilian (Madeline) and their mother Renate. He was also Opa to his beloved grandchildren Sebastian, Johann, Ivan, Amelie and Heath.

Juergen has 9 brothers and sisters, all of whom reside in Germany. Dieter, Frank, Bernd, Kerstin, Petra, Burkhard, Birgit, Silke and Sabine. Burkhard predeceased Juergen in death.

Juergen moved from Germany to New York City in 1976 where he worked for Hermann C. Starck, an industrial metals company. He later moved to Sewickley, Pennsylvania in 1987 following a job offer, and in 1997 he formed his own successful metals recycling company, Cronimet USA, which he retired from in 2010.

Later, in Naples, he generously shared his home with many family members and friends. The grandkids always loved Opa's pool and spending time at the beach. He loved his friends and often found himself on the golf course. He was a member of Allegheny CC, Rolling Rock CC, Laurel Valley CC, The Olde Farm in Bristol, VA, and The Old Collier Golf Club in Naples. He never met a stranger and his legend lives beyond America for Juergen loved to travel. In Europe, Asia, Africa, Mexico, and beyond, there are family, friends and fans who he loved and respected.

Juergen was a proud, patriotic American and he fully embraced the American dream. He became a successful business man, but more importantly, he was a man of integrity and was generous beyond belief. He supported many causes and never turned down an individual in need. He loved and supported the Pittsburgh Symphony, built a beautiful chapel for the Franciscan Sisters, T.O.R. in Ohio, and performed many, many acts of kindness. He was always there for everyone and that is why we will forever love and miss our husband, father and friend.

Services will be at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Coraopolis on Wednesday, Oct. 14th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a Memorial donation to AHN Center Institute in honor of Juergen Mross sent to Allegheny Health Network, Office of Fund Development, at 4818 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.




Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
