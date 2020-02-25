|
|
Jules Hennink
Naples - Jules R. Hennink, 91, Naples, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 after a brief illness.
Jules was born on July 11, 1928 in Saginaw, Michigan. After high school, he proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force as a jet mechanic. After serving our country, he started his career with the post office as a letter carrier in which he continued for another 31 years. He moved to Naples with his family in 1969.
He sadly leaves behind his children, Janice McNeal, James Hennink, John (Celsa) Hennink, and Judy (David) McBride; 6 grandchildren, Connor McNeal, Lindsey McNeal, Patrick McBride, Richard Hennink, John Hennink, and Jacqueline Hennink.
Jules will be laid to rest next to his wife of 56 years, Jean M. Hennink (nee Schaper).
Family and friends are welcome to gather at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL on Saturday from 9:00-9:30, services will begin at 9:30 a.m. A committal service with military honors will immediately follow the services.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020