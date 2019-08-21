Services
Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home
577 E. Elkcam Circle
Marco Island, FL 34145
(239) 394-7573
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Marco Lutheran Church
Julia Anna Reinig


1927 - 2019
Julia Anna Reinig Obituary
Julia Anna (Knoll) Reinig was called home Thursday, August 15th, 2019. Born December 18th, 1927 in Far Rockaway, NY, she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Merkel) and Adolph Knoll, sister of the late Margaret (Knoll) Mayer. Educated at Concordia College Bronxville NY, Valparaiso University Indiana, and Albany State University NY, she began her teaching career at Nassau Lutheran School in Mineola, NY followed by twenty years as an English teacher in the Mineola School District while residing in Garden City, NY. Julia was the beloved and devoted wife of her husband of 67 years, Robert Vinton Reinig. She is also survived by her daughter Carolyn Orlik of Mineola, NY, son Robert K. Reinig and his wife Elena of Cape Coral, FL, and daughter Diane Reinig of Basking Ridge, NJ. She leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A 23 year resident of Naples along with her husband, she was a faithful communicant of Marco Lutheran Church. Her love of people and her Lord touched many throughout her life. She enjoyed entertaining, baking, making people feel welcome and at home. Julia loved deeply and will be missed immensely. Her family would like to thank the staff at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs for the compassionate care given to her and her family. Family and friends are invited to gather for Julia's funeral service at Marco Lutheran Church at 4 PM Wednesday, August 28th followed by a reception. Funeral attire will be casual at the family's request. Donations in Julia's memory may be made to Marco Lutheran Foundation, 525 North Collier Blvd., Marco Island, FL 34145.
Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
