Julia Nunez McGee
1939 - 2020
Julia Nunez McGee

Naples - Julia Nunez McGee, 80, a native of Collier County since 1950 passed away peacefully to meet Heavenly Father on Friday September 18th, 2020 in Naples,FL at home surrounded by her family.

Julia was born in Alamo, Texas on December 29, 1939 to her late parents Paula and Pedro Nunez.

Julia had a lusterious and humble career spanning 20+ years as a compassionate, loving and giving nurse here in Naples. Julia was loved by many and respected by all who knew her unwavering ethics to help those in need. Julia was known for her smile which mirrored not only her love for Nursing but for the love in her heart.

Julia was a nurse at Naples Community Hospital, Collier Health Services; Immokalee, Everglades City, and South Trail. She specialized in Pediatric Care.

Julia was the first in the family to go into the medical field, other family members followed her path into the field of medicine. She was loved by all who knew her and meet her, she never met a stranger. She loved everyone.

Her survivoring family include her faithful and beloved husband of 60 years Jose C. McGee, her loving sons Joseph N. McGee, Gerald N. McGee, Robert N. McGee, loving granddaughter Corinn Julie McGee- Ross and husband Richard Ross, Travis J. McGee-Partington, Dakota Michael McGee- Hannah, Lukas N. McGee, and Sophie R. McGee.

Her loving Great Grandchildren's Shelby Partington, Bailey,Partington, Aubrey Partington, Maia Ariana McGee-Ross and Kai Joseph McGee-Ross.

Visitation will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 from 12-2 with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest immediately following at Naples Memorial Gardens.






Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
SEP
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
