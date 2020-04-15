|
Juliana DuBois Wilson Thompson
Naples - Juliana DuBois Wilson Thompson, 90, died peacefully in her sleep April 11, 2020 in Naples, FL from complications of lung failure. Born August 30, 1929 to Rear Admiral Julian DuBois Wilson and Hazel Hamilton Wilson. Sister of the late Henry Wilson and the late John Wilson. Wife of William Foss Thompson. Mother of Donald J, Thompson, Alexandra H. Thompson and Margaret B. Thompson. Grandmother of Timothy Fish. Predeceased by her grandson John Fish. Graduate of University of Maryland (B.A.), John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (M.A.) and Simmons School of Library and Information Science (M.L.I.S.). Julie also sat on the board of the William F. and Juliana W. Charitable Foundation, a trustee of Trinity Boston Connects and an active member of Trinity Church, Boston. For many years she volunteered at the Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA. Her formal education was supplemented by her many trips all over the world where she showed an insatiable intellectual curiosity to learn about other people and cultures. She was a lifelong learner. Julie had a first class mind; she could match wits with the best of them. Her intelligence, however, was more than surpassed by the kindness and compassion she showed to all those she came in contact with, including (but by no means limited to) her friends and family. Her husband, Bill, may have provided the financial support but it was Julie who was The Rock of The Thompson family. She held the family together emotionally and spiritually by her special ability to see everything from all sides, always with the maximum amount of loving kindness. A memorial service will take place sometime in the coming months when the restrictions on large gatherings are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to: Trinity Boston Connects, 206 Clarendon Street, Boston, MA or Trinity Church, Boston, MA 02116 or whatever other charities you choose to designate.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020