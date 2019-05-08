|
|
June K. Singer
Naples, FL
June Singer, 89, of Naples, FL died Wednesday May 1, 2019 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
As a longtime resident of Naples, FL she was active as a restaurateur with her
husband, Ray Singer. June was a Past President of the Florida Restaurant Association and had been active in the association for many years.
June and her husband Ray were founders of the "Taste of Collier" and were leaders in the taste for over 30 years.
June served as a companion to widows who needed a
caring friend and an advocate in their elder years of life.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Singer; four children: Steven Kile, Jim Kile, Deborah Wilson and Kathy Singer. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Erin McMillin, Matt Kile, Brian Kile and Meghan Smits and by three great grandchildren, Mason Kile, Lily McMillin and Blakely Kile.
A celebration of her life will ensue at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 8 to May 12, 2019