June M. Yannaco
Naples, FL
June M. Yannaco, 90, of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 21, 2019. Family and prayer surrounded her. Formerly of New York City, she had been a Naples resident since 1955. She was born June 11, 1928 in New York City, the daughter of Owen S. and Eli (nee Roll) Kulo.
June was a child of World War II and the Great Depression. A member of the Silent Generation, she worked almost every day of her life to support her family. First as a daughter, then a wife and mother and finally as a matriarch of five generations, missing a day of work was unheard of. June worked for the Catholic Church for 55 years, finally retiring at the age of 85. She worked at St. Ann Catholic Church and then as the first staff of St. William Catholic Church. She was also a founder and President of the local Youth for Life, marching in Washington, D.C. alongside hundreds of Collier County's youth over several decades.
June was an avid reader and loved not just her daily devotions, but also murder mysteries. She loved Agatha Christie and James Patterson. June was known to make an annual trip Norway to visit family and friends. June could speak and read Norwegian, and cooked many of their traditional foods.
June is survived by her loving children, Joanne (O.B. Sr.) Osceola, Cathy (Vince) Stucko and Tony Yannaco, all of Naples, FL; her brother, Joe (the late Mary Ann) Kulo of Ft. Myers, FL; her cherished grandchildren, Tina Marie (Arlo) Osceola, O.B. (Angela) Osceola Jr., Eli Agnes Velund (her fiance Kenny Moore) and Mary Theresa Stucko (her fiance Steven White); great grandchildren, Dakota Osceola, Bryce Osceola, Tori Osceola, Malcolm Burger, O.B. Osceola III and Michael Velund; and one great great grandchild, Miakoda Osceola. She is also survived by her best friend, Father Dominick O'Dwyer, who will continue to watch over her family.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Richard "Richie" Yannaco. June and Richie were married for 43 years.
The family is grateful to the many members of June's Catholic Family, who kept her in their prayers and devotions.
Visitation for family and friends will take place Monday, May 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 601 Seagate Drive, Naples. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Naples Memorial Gardens. Friends are invited to join the family at the Parish Hall for refreshments following the graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Youth for Life, 788 106th Ave. N., Naples, FL 34108 or Naples Take A Soldier Fishing, 3575 19th Ave. SW, Naples, FL 34117. Family will also accept the donations at the visitation and funeral.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 25 to May 26, 2019