June Pauline Gulumian
June 25, 1930 - March 13, 2020
June Gulumian was born June 25, 1930 in Salisbury, NH, before moving to York, ME. She was a basketball star at York High School, before the family moved to Goffstown, NH following her sophomore year. At Goffstown High School, June and her twin sister, Glenna, starred on the Girls Basketball Team and, along with their younger sister, Phyllis, they all served as varsity cheerleaders.
Upon graduation in 1948, June trained as a telephone operator, launching her 36-year career with the New England Telephone Company, where she spent most of her career as Manager of the Accounting Department. She was active with the Manchester Business and Professional Women's Club, the Miss Manchester Pageant, and as a chaperone at the Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Pageant, before moving full-time to Marco Island, Florida.
Since 1987 June was active with the United Church of Marco Island, the Women's Club, and supporting the arts from the Marco Island Historic Association and Marco Players to Artis, the Naples Philharmonic, and the Sugden Theatre. June enjoyed walking the beach, gardening, collecting cat artifacts, celebrating all things Christmas, taking photographs, cheering for the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, traveling in the US and abroad, playing bridge twice weekly, and spending precious time with family and her wide circle of friends.
The twin daughter of Hrant and Marjorie Rowe Gulumian, June was predeceased by her parents, her younger sister Phyllis Leggett, two brothers-in-law, Robert Leggett and Robert Burnham, and her great-nephew Christopher Martin. She will be lovingly remembered survived by her twin sister, Glenna Burnham of Palm Harbor, FL, her nieces and nephews Deborah Burnham of Kauai, HI, Cathy (Burnham) and Ron Martin of Marco Island, FL, Jim and Mindy Stern Burnham of New York City, NY, and Rick and Lynn (Dutton) Leggett of Wake Forest, NC, along with 13 great-nieces and nephews, Jennifer Torpey of Concord, NH, Darren Torpey of Cambridge, MA, Keira Martin of Philadelphia, PA, Nina Martin of Philadelphia, PA, Adam & Caiti (Stremel) Martin-Leone of Centerport, NY, Tom & Melissa (Loughlin) Burnham of Norcross, GA, Robert Burnham of Dover, NH, David & Katy (Keys) Leggett of Woodstock, GA, and Heather (Leggett) & Matt Falkowski of Atlanta, GA, and her best friend, Kay Folsom of Marco Island, FL.
Noted for her kindness, strong spirit, and ever-positive attitude, June passed peacefully at home on March 13, 2020, following a courageous struggle with cancer. Due to concerns about COVID-19 "coronavirus," a celebration of her life will be held at a future date in the Fall. In lieu of current services, donations may be made in June's memory to the United Church of Marco Island, noting Habitat for Humanity in the memo line. They can be mailed to United Church of Marco Island, 320 North Barfield Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020