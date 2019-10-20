|
June Pittman
Naples - June (Bennung) Pittman after a long and painful illness, peacefully joined her late husband James J. Pittman on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
June was born in Philadelphia, PA and had a long and productive career with Mellon Bank. She and her husband were avid Chesapeake Bay boaters on their vessel, Lady June. They were also active members of the Harbor North Yacht Club. June cared deeply about nature and was comfortable in the natural beauty surrounding her. She especially enjoyed raising and caring for the exquisite orchids she kept on her patio.The beauty she loved in nature was often reflected in her love of unique jewelry and in the gorgeous presentation of food well made by chefs with whom she became personal friends. June was passionate about conservation of the environment, social justice, local, national and international current events and about the intersection of politics and personal lives.
June joined Jim's large family of Pittman's, all retired in Naples and had many great family times.
June is survived by her 10 nieces, her step-children James Pittman III, Sheran Honneyman and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her in-laws, Elizabeth Sullivan, Donald (Ann) Pittman, William Pittman, Robert (Sheila) Pittman. She was preceded in death by her brother Karl and sister's Ruth and Janice; her in-laws John and Jeana Pittman and Judith Pittman.
Burial service will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in June's memory to the conservancy of Southwest Florida. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019