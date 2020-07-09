June W. Hazelwood



Naples - June W. Hazelwood, 98, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Avow Hospice.



She was born on September 11, 1921, in Norfolk, VA, which she called home for 80 years until she moved to Naples, FL, in 2001.



June was educated in Norfolk Public Schools and graduated from Maury High School with the class of 1939. She attended Mary Washington College for one year and returned to Norfolk to go to work. She worked for the the Department of the Navy in personal management for 32 years retiring in 1983.



She loved her family, her church, friends and fun. She was an avid bridge player all her adult life and enjoyed more than 20 cruises with friends and family. She was an active member of several women's clubs including the Shores Club of Naples and The Elizabeth River Women's Club of Norfolk. June's last four years at the Carlisle Retirement Community was the perfect end to a wonderful life. There she met wonderful friends and thoroughly enjoyed the many activities including Bridge, Bingo and the Olympics.



June was a devout and active Christian. In Naples she attended North Naples Methodist Church, and she was a 50 year member of Talbot Park Baptist Church in Norfolk.



She was predeceased by her husband Walter A. Hazelwood in 1982.



Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Jeri and Steve Borchers of Naples, grandsons Scott and family of Naples and Brian of Atlanta; also surviving are a niece and nephew, of VA.



A family memorial service will be held at a later date.









