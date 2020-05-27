|
Justin Moreland
Sarasota - Justin Moreland, 32, of Sarasota, Florida, United States, passed Monday, May 18, 2020. Justin was born June 18, 1987. Brought into the world by Denise Moreland. Justin leaves behind his mother Denise, his son Landon, his sister Brittany, (two half sisters and half brother) a grandmother Margaret Moreland(Peggy Moreland), aunts, uncles, cousins and more. Justin will be missed very much, and all condolences and flowers can be sent to Fuller Funeral home located at 4735 Tamiami Trail East Naples Fl, 34112 on Saturday May 30th 2020. Funeral services will be held privately for immediate family only. Please respect boundary wishes of the family at this time. A celebration of life will be held on a later date which the family will provide once everything has settled down.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 27 to May 28, 2020