Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
Justyna Ford Cox


1966 - 2019
Justyna Ford Cox Obituary
Justyna Ford Cox

Naples, Florida - Justyna Ford Cox, 52, of Naples, FL, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born February 19, 1966 in Warsaw, Poland, the daughter of Alexander and Ellinor (née Griswold) Ford.

She was a graduate of Naples High School, received her Bachelor of Arts with highest distinction from the University of Illinois and her Masters and Doctorate Degrees from Nova Southeastern University. She was a member of Leadership Collier.

Mrs. Ford Cox is survived by her loving husband Joe B. Cox; her work partner and therapy dog, JJ; her mother Ellinor Ford; sister, Konstancja Ford; and brother, Roman Ford.

She had a family counseling practice and deeply loved her work and her patients. Justyna will be greatly missed.

A funeral service was held Friday, July 26, 2019 at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples.

Online condolences may be offered at www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 28, 2019
