Justyna Ford Cox
Naples, Florida - Justyna Ford Cox, 52, of Naples, FL, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born February 19, 1966 in Warsaw, Poland, the daughter of Alexander and Ellinor (née Griswold) Ford.
She was a graduate of Naples High School, received her Bachelor of Arts with highest distinction from the University of Illinois and her Masters and Doctorate Degrees from Nova Southeastern University. She was a member of Leadership Collier.
Mrs. Ford Cox is survived by her loving husband Joe B. Cox; her work partner and therapy dog, JJ; her mother Ellinor Ford; sister, Konstancja Ford; and brother, Roman Ford.
She had a family counseling practice and deeply loved her work and her patients. Justyna will be greatly missed.
A funeral service was held Friday, July 26, 2019 at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 28, 2019