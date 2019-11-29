Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Kaeli Jean McCormick


2007 - 2019
Kaeli Jean McCormick Obituary
Kaeli Jean McCormick

Naples - Kaeli Jean McCormick, 12, of Naples, FL died unexpectedly on Monday, November 25, 2019. Formerly of Massena, NY she had been a resident of SW Florida for the past 7 years. Kaeli was born May 17, 2007 in Potsdam, NY the daughter of Donald E. McCormick III and Jennifer L. Hartigan.

She was currently in the 7th grade at Corkscrew Middle School. Kaeli loved singing and horseback riding and with her passion for animals, especially her dogs, she aspired to be a veterinarian.

She is survived by her father, Donald E. "Donnie" McCormick III of Naples, FL, her mother, Jennifer Hartigan of Massena, NY; loving brother, Torin McCormick of Naples, FL; paternal grandparents, Donald E. and Kelley McCormick Jr. of Naples, FL; maternal grandparents, Skip and Lisa Hartigan of Brasher Falls, NY; uncle, Steven McCormick and aunt, Natasha of Naples, FL as well as many caring aunts, uncles, great grandparents and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:00 AM with burial to follow at Palm Royale Cemetery in Naples.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
