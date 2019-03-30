Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Colosimo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Colosimo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Colosimo Obituary
In Loving Memory of

Karen Colosimo

5/21/1939-3/30/2018

Where did the time go I can't believe it's been a year, we are all doing ok although it's been a lot to bare.

I think of you every day as I sit and drink my tea.

I stare at the couch where used to sit and know that you are finally free.

As I say a little prayer a smile comes across my face, I remember you always saying, "you work too hard come and sit for a while."

I know that you are happy you're with your great love, I know you are watching us all from up above.

I look forward to the day that we will meet again to wrap my arms around you with a hug that will never end.

Always on my mind

Forever in my heart

Joe, Melissa and family
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.