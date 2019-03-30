|
|
In Loving Memory of
Karen Colosimo
5/21/1939-3/30/2018
Where did the time go I can't believe it's been a year, we are all doing ok although it's been a lot to bare.
I think of you every day as I sit and drink my tea.
I stare at the couch where used to sit and know that you are finally free.
As I say a little prayer a smile comes across my face, I remember you always saying, "you work too hard come and sit for a while."
I know that you are happy you're with your great love, I know you are watching us all from up above.
I look forward to the day that we will meet again to wrap my arms around you with a hug that will never end.
Always on my mind
Forever in my heart
Joe, Melissa and family
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 30, 2019